  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • Advertise
  • About Us
  • Wastewater Summit
  • Smart Water Summit
  • Awards
    1. Wastewater Treatment

    U.S. EPA proposes updated plan for New Jersey Superfund Site

    Aug. 1, 2024
    The U.S. EPA has proposed an updated plan for the Emmell’s Septic Landfill Superfund Site in Galloway, New Jersey.
    Photo 47649406 © Jon Bilous | Dreamstime.com
    66aa554c9178e2a5c8eac93f Dreamstime M 47649406

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is seeking public input on a proposed draft update to the 2008 cleanup plan for the Emmell’s Septic Landfill Superfund Site in Galloway Township, New Jersey.

    Based on scientific study and new information, the EPA is updating its cleanup plan to address soil contamination at the site that continues to impact groundwater quality.

    The 30-day public comment period begins on July 30, 2024. The EPA will host a virtual public meeting on August 7, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the proposed plan, which will not be finalized until the agency considers public comments.

    The proposed update to the cleanup plan includes several key steps. The EPA will remove soil down to five feet and dispose of soil with elevated levels of contamination at a licensed facility off-site.

    For the remaining deeper soil, which is contaminated with volatile organic compounds (VOCs), the EPA will use treatments that either bind or break down the contaminants and help prevent the contamination from moving off-site.

    After treatment, the excavated area will be filled with clean soil and replanted.

    Additionally, the cleanup update proposes to eliminate the installation of specialized wells that were required under the original cleanup.

    These wells, called biosparging wells, were designed to inject air into the groundwater, aiding naturally occurring bacteria in breaking down vinyl chloride, a harmful contaminant.

    However, recent sampling shows that vinyl chloride levels have decreased naturally and because of other remediation efforts at the site, making biosparging wells unnecessary.

    This updated plan builds on earlier efforts by the EPA to control groundwater contamination at the site, including the construction of a groundwater pump and treatment system completed in 2010, followed by an expansion of the system in 2012.

    In 2017, the EPA further refined its cleanup plan by replacing drinking water wells that had been impacted by site-related contamination, and this project was completed in 2022.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Get Utility Project Solutions

    June 13, 2024
    Lightweight, durable fiberglass conduit provides engineering benefits, performance and drives savings for successful utility project outcomes.

    Energy Efficient System Design for WWTPs

    May 24, 2024
    System splitting with adaptive control reduces electrical, maintenance, and initial investment costs.

    Meeting the Demands of Wastewater Treatment Plants

    May 24, 2024
    KAESER understands the important requirements wastewater treatment plant designers and operators consider when evaluating and selecting blowers and compressed air equipment. In...

    Modernize OT Cybersecurity to Mitigate Risk

    April 25, 2024
    Rockwell Automation supports industry-leading Consumer Packaged Goods company, Church & Dwight, along their industrial cybersecurity journey.