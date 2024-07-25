200,000 gallons of wastewater spill in Florida

Bradenton, Florida, spilled roughly 200,000 gallons of wastewater after lightning struck a Bradenton lift station.

Information about the spill has not been released on the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s pollution notice list.

Recent storms and heavy rainfall occurred throughout the area, resulting power loss to areas in the city as well as a boil water alert for the area.

According to a news article, a lightning strike directly hit Lift Station No. 24 at 3810 State Road 64 East resulting in loss of power to the lift station.

The news article stated that a city vacuum truck was able to recover about 1,000 gallons of the wastewater spill.

Nearly 200,000 gallons of wastewater went into a nearby storm drain that leads to local waterways.

The spill site is located about half a mile east of the Braden River and less than a mile south of the Manatee River.

The city announced citywide low water pressure on July 21, 2024, due to a power outage at the water treatment plant. The public notice state that there was widespread low water pressure in Bradenton.

The city also announced a precautionary boil water notice on July 21, 2024, and extended the notice on July 22, 2024, an additional 48 hours, due to the same power outage.