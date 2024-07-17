Massachusetts city spills over 6 million gallons of wastewater

Rainfall in western Massachusetts on July 15, 2024, led to a sewage discharge in several areas in Holyoke, Massachusetts, along the Connecticut River.

Eight of Holyoke’s ten combined sewer overflows (CSOs) have discharged into the Connecticut River. An estimated 6,542,156 gallons of wastewater have been released into the river.

The discharge of rainwater, untreated sewage, or partially treated sewage has stopped as of July 16, 2024.

The city of Holyoke has taken steps in recent years to address discharging pollutants from CSOs into the Connecticut River which is a violation of federal and state wastewater discharge permits.

The city has a plan to separate wastewater and rainwater drainage systems as well as eliminate the Jackson Street CSO.

The public has been advised to avoid the water in communities surrounding the Connecticut River, South Hadley and Chicopee. This includes swimming, fishing and boating for 48 hors after the discharge has stopped due to the increased health risks from bacteria and other pollutants.

More rain is expected in the from of showers and thunderstorms to roll through the area just one day after the wastewater spills.

This spill comes about a month after another spill in the area in which over 6 million gallons of wastewater spilled from 10 of the city’s CSOs into the Connecticut River and 1st Level Canal.