Veolia announces $40 million project for California wastewater

Veolia North America unveiled major upgrades to the Richmond Water Pollution Control Plant to the public on July 11, 2024.

Veolia showcased the results of a three-year, $40 million construction project that will improve wastewater treatment, environmental compliance and odor control for the city of Richmond, California, and nearby communities on San Fransico Bay.

Veolia has operated Richmond’s wastewater treatment plant for more than two decades, and the construction project is aimed at modernizing the plant’s ability to effectively treat the city’s wastewater and protect the environment.

Veolia welcomed local community leaders and neighbors to the plant for an open house to see the results of this work and to learn how this infrastructure investment will improve their surroundings.

Replaced outdated or ineffective equipment used in major functions at the plant:

Fine screens

Two ne mechanical fine screens were installed to filter out trash, rags and other larger debris from the wastewater stream. This prevents that material from clogging pipes and pumps, and potentially polluting the San Fransisco Bay.

Vortex grit removal system

Grit and sand settles at the bottom of wastewater treatment tanks, where it can cause wear and tear on machinery. The new grit removal system allows those fine materials to be easily separated from wastewater.

Biofilter

Gases released by the wastewater treatment process are captured and forced through a new filtration system. Many layers of porous materials in the biofilter promote the growth of specialized microorganisms that break down the odor-causing compounds.

Blower building

A new structure holds powerful mechanical turbo blowers, which ingest outside air that is diffused into wastewater to promote the treatment process.

Aeration basins

A new system in the bottom of wastewater treatment tanks diffuses air into the water as fine bubbles, rather than the previous mechanical mixing system. These fine bubble diffusers are more consistent, efficient and resilient than the prior system.