    1. Wastewater Treatment

    U.S. EPA issues order to Ohio city to resolve Clean Water Act violations

    July 15, 2024
    The U.S. EPA has issued an order to Marietta, Ohio, to resolve Clean Water Act violations.
    Photo 161207916 © Chris Boswell | Dreamstime.com
    66918e27fa7e255e8da7e7f8 Dreamstime L 161207916

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on July 12, 2024, an order issued to the city of Marietta, Ohio, to resolve alleged violations of the Clean Water Act at the city’s wastewater treatment works, located at 440 East Eighth Street.

    Pollutants including fecal coliform and E. Coli were discharged in amounts that exceed permit limits into the Ohio River.

    On multiple occasions, untreated sewage was discharged to the Ohio River, the Muskingum River and a tributary to the Muskingum River.

    Under the order, the city is required to submit a plan to the EPA for plant upgrades and collection system improvements to address the chronic permit effluent exceedances, treatment bypasses and sanitary sewer overflows, along with other operations, maintenance, reporting, and monitoring violations discovered during a July 2023 inspection.

    The city also contains areas with environmental justice concerns. Environmental justice is the fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income with respect to the development, implementation and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations and policies.

