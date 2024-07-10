  • Subscribe
    1. Wastewater Treatment

    More than 50,000 gallons of wastewater spilled in Alabama

    July 10, 2024
    Two locations in Alabama spilled wastewater that amounted to more than 50,000 gallons.
    Photo 223774105 © George Dodd | Dreamstime.com
    668da960fa7e2581aea6b71b Dreamstime L 223774105

    Saraland Water and Sewer Service has reported on Sanitary Sewer Overflows (SSO) that occurred on July 5 and July 7. The events were the result of strong storms that crossed over Mobile County, Alabama.

    The initial SSO was from a manhole located on the southwest side of Celeste Road between Camelot Drive and Lafayette Drive. More than 50,000 gallons overflowed into the Bayou Sara.

    The second SSO was from a manhole outside of the lift station located east of highway 43 and south of Bayou Sara Avenue. In addition to the heavy rainfall, a power flicker caused a pump controller to malfunction. Less than 1,000 gallons spilled into Bayou Sara.

    Health Officer for Mobile County, Dr. Kevin Philip Michaels, advises area residents to take precautions when coming into contact with any standing water that may have accumulated as a result of these overflows. Those who have come into direct contact with untreated sewage are advised to wash their hands and clothing thoroughly.

    Area residents are advised to take precautions when using Bayou Sara for recreational purposes because of these overflows. All seafood harvested in the general area should be thoroughly cooked before eating. People should wash their hands after cleaning seafood and before preparing food.

