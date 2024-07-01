  • Subscribe
    1. Wastewater Treatment

    1 MGD of wastewater to be discharged into Missouri River

    July 1, 2024
    1 million gallons per day of wastewater to be discharged into the Missouri River amidst flooding.
    The City of Omaha, Nebraska, can no longer safely access the Monroe Street Lift Station due to recent flooding of the Missouri River.

    Beginning June 27, 2024, approximately 1 MGD of wastewater is being discharged to the Missouri River from the Monroe Street outfall.

    Safe access is anticipated to be gained July 2, 2024, based on current river forecasts, and dependent on any additional rains that might impact the flows in the river.

    Until flood water recedes and safe access to the facility is restored, the Omaha Public Works Department will not be able to access the lift station. They have also issued advice to residents to avoid wading, swimming and other primary contact with the waters of the Missouri River in the area near and several miles downstream from river mile 612 on the Missouri River.

    The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

    The floods come after torrential rain fell across parts of the Missouri and Mississippi river basins, dumping widespread totals of 10 inches to as much as 18 inches of rain.

    The runoff went into local streams and rivers overwhelming infrastructure such as levees.

