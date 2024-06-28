Tuolumne utilities district celebrates opening of new wastewater treatment facility

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on June 26, 2024, for the completion of Tuolomne Utilities District’s (TUD) Sonora Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility (SRWWTF) in California.

Many guests attended the ceremony, including City of Sonora and Tuolumne County representatives, Tribal partners, community leaders, project partners, neighboring districts, TUD Board of Directors and staff.

Guests had the opportunity to tour the new facility and learn about its features and benefits.

The SRWWTF project began in October 2021, and has been a substantial undertaking for the district, with construction of a new wastewater treatment facility capable of treating an average of 2 million gallons of wastewater per day.

The $42 million facility was made possible by a grant/low-interest loan funding package received from USDA, and replaced an outdated plant built in the 1970s and marks a major milestone in TUD’s commitment to providing efficient and sustainable wastewater management solutions for the community.

The Sonora Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility has been designed to meet the current California Title 22 Standards for Disinfected Tertiary Treated wastewater.

In a press release, TUD thanked the USDA Rural Development for providing the majority of the project funding through a grant/loan package, as well as the project partners, Pacific Advanced Engineering, Inc. (PACE), Kiewit Infrastructure West Co. (Kiewit), Mountaineering Engineering, Condor Earth Technologies and Municipal Capital Markets.