The U.S. EPA and Puerto Rico announce funding for wastewater treatment plant

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and local authorities announced funding to begin a major upgrade project at the Bayamon wastewater treatment plant.

The $22.7 million upgrade, funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), will modernize the facility with advanced technology to ensure the effective treatment of wastewater for the communities served by the second largest wastewater treatment plant in Puerto Rico.

The project is funded by BIL and administered by the DNER through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. The project includes the replacement of catwalks, gratings, and six inflowing pumps which provide access for maintenance and inspections, will be replaced.

There will also be upgrades to the screening building, the mechanical screens, belt conveyor system and other key parts of the facility. The improvements are expected to benefit approximately 260,000 residents in the municipality of Bayamon.

The Bayamon wastewater treatment plant has been operational since May 1983 and is designed to treat an average of 40 million gallons per day (MGD), with a peak capacity of 68 MGD. It is the second largest wastewater treatment plant in Puerto Rico and serves the municipalities of Bayamon, Guaynabo, Cataño, Toa Baja and Toa Alta.

The treated waste merges with outputs from other regional plants before being released into the Atlantic Ocean, emphasizing the importance of the plant and this upgrade project.

The project is part of a broader initiative under the BIL, reflecting a renewed focus on critical infrastructure investments across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The upgrades will not only address pollution but also enhance the quality of life for residents and create job opportunities.