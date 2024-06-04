Austin, Texas, approves $1 billion investment into wastewater treatment facility

The Austin City Council, of Austin, Texas, approved contracts to complete design and construct enhancements and expansion of the Walnut Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The upgrades will total over $1 billion according to an Austin press release.

Construction is expected to begin in 2025 with an expansion to add treatment capacity of 25 million GPD to serve population growth in the area. The existing plant is currently permitted to treat 75 million gallons per day.

Significant enhancements and modernizations will rebuild or replace aging parts of the existing plant and will incorporate improved operational and environmental features plantwide.

The project aims to replace the current disinfection system with an ultraviolet (UV) system which will eliminate the use of chlorine chemicals for disinfection and will make the plant inherently safer for workers and the community.

The treatment process for the existing plant and the expansion will be upgraded to reduce the nutrients that contribute to algae growth and blooms to benefit the health of the Colorado River downstream of Austin. A wall will be built around the plant to improve resiliency and protect it from flood waters.

The construction is expected to occur in every area of the plant, and all construction will be completed while the plant continues to operate.

The Walnut Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant was built in 1977. It was expanded in 1987, 1990 and 2005 to reach current capacity of 75 million GPD. Between 2013 to 2024 $100 million was invested in replacements and upgrades to the plant.