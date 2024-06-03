  • Subscribe
    1. Wastewater Treatment

    Cobb County, Georgia, spills over 12 million gallons of treated wastewater

    June 3, 2024
    Cobb County, Georgia, spills over 12 million gallons of treated wastewater into Lake Allatoona.
    12 millions gallons of untreated wastewater spilled into Lake Allatoona in Cobb County, Georgia.

    Two spills occurred on May 21, and 22, from the county’s Northwest Water Reclamation Facility. The spilled treated wastewater did not meet treatment facility requirements, however it’s said that it will not affect drinking water in the area.

    The spill was discovered May 28, 2024, when the facility received routine compliance sampling results.

    The water system treated the affected water with disinfectant and shouldn’t affect drinking water supply according to officials. The water quality was discovered to be below standards during routine testing during the week of May 27, 2024, with more water sampling to be done upstream and downstream.

    The facility is back to operating normally with employees still searching for the cause of the spill.

    A release stated that 6.46 million gallons were released on May 21 and another 5.7 million gallons on May 22.

