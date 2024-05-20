  • Subscribe
    1. Wastewater Treatment

    Approximately 18,000 gallons of wastewater spill in O’ahu, Hawaii

    May 20, 2024
    18,000 gallons of wastewater spilled after storms in O’ahu, Hawaii.
    https://eha-cloud.doh.hawaii.gov/cwb/#!/event/1804/details/view
    dreamstime_xxl_98560167

    The Hawaii government reported a wastewater spill in Palolo on May 16, 2024.

    The spill happened near the intersection of Kau’au Street and Palolo Avenue. ENV crews said they were notified of the spill around 9:10 a.m. and were able to stop the spill around 10:30 a.m.

    The city said approximately 18,000 gallons of wastewater spilled, with crews recovering about 4,000 gallons from the ground.

    City officials stated that roughly 13,500 gallons spilled into a nearby storm drain. About 6,000 gallons of wastewater mixed with storm water was recovered from the drain.

    Warning signs have been posted and the public is advised to stay out of the affected waterwaters until warning signs have been removed.

    Workers sanitized the spill area and signs are posted to avoid neighboring drainage streams.

    City Officials said the cause of the spill was due to high flow from heavy rainfall that came from recent storms.

