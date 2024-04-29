Pennsylvania to invest $274 million across 22 counties to improve water quality

On April 24, 2024, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced the state would be utilizing $274 million in state and federal funding for 30 drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-point source projects across 22 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).

The projects include replacing things like lead or other corrosive pipes, rehabilitating aging systems, upgrading service capabilities, extending service to more communities and reducing environmental contaminants through compliance with current regulatory levels and agricultural Best Management Practices (BMPs).

Wastewater projects in 15 counties

The funding will go in part toward 15 wastewater projects in the states.

Allegheny County

Bethel Park Municipal Authority in Allegheny County received $15 million to construct a new grit and headworks facility to replace an outdated screening and grit removal system.

Berks County

Amity Township in Berks County received more than $20 million to upgrade and expand the current wastewater treatment plant.

Blair County

DelGrosso Foods Inc., received $4.3 million to construct a pre-treatment facility for the effluent created by the renovated DelGrosso Foods Kristel Lane facility.

Dauphin County

Derry Township Municipal Authority received a $4.1 million grant and a $10.1 million loan to install a biosolids drying gasification system to reduce Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) compounds from entering the Clearwater Road wastewater treatment plant through influent.