    1. Wastewater Treatment

    Pennsylvania to invest $274 million across 22 counties to improve water quality

    April 29, 2024
    The state and federal investment will fund projects to help fix wastewater systems across the state.
    On April 24, 2024, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced the state would be utilizing $274 million in state and federal funding for 30 drinking water, wastewater, stormwater, and non-point source projects across 22 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).

    The projects include replacing things like lead or other corrosive pipes, rehabilitating aging systems, upgrading service capabilities, extending service to more communities and reducing environmental contaminants through compliance with current regulatory levels and agricultural Best Management Practices (BMPs).

    Wastewater projects in 15 counties

    The funding will go in part toward 15 wastewater projects in the states.

    Allegheny County

    Bethel Park Municipal Authority in Allegheny County received $15 million to construct a new grit and headworks facility to replace an outdated screening and grit removal system.

    Berks County

    Amity Township in Berks County received more than $20 million to upgrade and expand the current wastewater treatment plant.

    Blair County

    DelGrosso Foods Inc., received $4.3 million to construct a pre-treatment facility for the effluent created by the renovated DelGrosso Foods Kristel Lane facility.

    Dauphin County

    Derry Township Municipal Authority received a $4.1 million grant and a $10.1 million loan to install a biosolids drying gasification system to reduce Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) compounds from entering the Clearwater Road wastewater treatment plant through influent.

    Pennsylvania announces $274 million investment to improve water quality

    • If you would like more in-depth information and specific updates for each county, please visit the orginal press release from the Governor of Pennsylvania here.

    Luzerne County

    Conyngham-Sugarloaf Joint Municipal Authority received $12.7 million to install upgrades to the current wastewater treatment facility as well as create a secondary treatment process.

    Mercer County

    Borough of Jackson Center received a $4.8 million grant and $2 million loan to construct a new 98,000 gpd wastewater treatment facility, including systems and equipment, to replace the current plant that is deteriorating structurally and mechanically.

    Montour County

    Danville Municipal Authority received a $6.4 million grant and a $10.4 million loan to replace a 50-year-old pump station, force and gravity mains and upgrade dewatering and digester equipment.

    Northampton County

    Bangor Borough Sewer Authority received a $2 million loan to update inadequate, failing and age equipment.

    Northumberland County

    Borough of Riverside received a $1 million loan to replace an existing sanitary sewer.

    Philadelphia County

    The City of Philadelphia received a $77.5 million loan to construct a side-stream treatment facility to reduce ammonia discharge at the Southwest water pollution control plant’s biosolids recycling center.

    Schuylkill County

    North Manheim Township Authority received a $2.3 million loan to extend the public sewer system to service 55 equivalent dwelling units within the township.

    Tamaqua Borough Authority received a $12.2 million grant and $7.7 million loan for improvements and upgraded equipment at the wastewater treatment plant.

    Tioga County

    West Borough received a $957, 846 grant and $401,654 loan to place approximately 2,300 linear feet of sanitary sewer pipe serving Westfield Borough and portions of the Westfield Township.

    Wayne County

    Lackawanna River Basin Sewer Authority received a $5.3 million loan for improvements of the secondary clarifiers at the Clinton Township wastewater treatment plant.

    Westmoreland County

    Latrobe Municipal Authority received a $2.5 million loan to improve electrical distribution and control systems in the sewage treatment plant.

    York County

    Dallastown Borough received a $6.1 million loan to extend the Colonial Park area public sewer system to service 75 single-family residential homes and 2 dual-family residential homes.

