  • Subscribe
  • Magazine
  • Videos
  • Advertise
  • About Us
  • Wastewater Summit
  • Smart Water Summit
  • Awards
    1. Wastewater Treatment

    Anue Water Technologies adds four new channel partners, now serves wastewater treatment customers in every U.S. state

    April 24, 2024
    With the added partnerships, Anue Water Technologies has representation across all 50 U.S. states and every Canadian Province.
    Photo 100084924 © Kantver | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_xxl_100084924

    Anue Water Technologies announced in a press release that they have added four new channel partners.

    The partnerships are aimed at better serving municipal and industrial wastewater treatment customers in California, Nevada, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, Ontario and the Maritime Provinces of Canada.

    The new channel partners are said to be well-established regional experts in municipal wastewater, odor, corrosion, and fats, oils and grease (FOG) control.

    The four new partners and their respective areas are:

    Rockwell Solutions for California and Nevada

    Peterson & Matz for Illinois and Michigan

    D.J. Gongol for Iowa and Nebraska

    ENV Treatment Systems for Ontario and the Canadian Maritime Provinces

    With the addition of the four partnerships, Anue now has companies representing their products in all 50 U.S. states and all the Canadian Provinces.

    “We are proud to be working with these four excellent companies who are longtime experts in wastewater treatment and now represent Anue’s sustainable and onsite H2S odor, corrosion and FOG solutions, saving municipalities and industrial customers money and labor versus unreliable and costly chemical deliveries,” said Anue COO Greg Bock in the press release.

    Anue Water Technologies manufactures oxygen and ozone infusion systems and other sustainable water treatment solutions for municipal and industrial odor and corrosion control throughout North America.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Blower Package Integration

    March 20, 2024
    See how an integrated blower package can save you time, money, and energy, in a wastewater treatment system. With package integration, you have a completely integrated blower ...

    Strut Comparison Chart

    March 12, 2024
    Conduit support systems are an integral part of construction infrastructure. Compare steel, aluminum and fiberglass strut support systems.

    Energy Efficient System Design for WWTPs

    Feb. 7, 2024
    System splitting with adaptive control reduces electrical, maintenance, and initial investment costs.

    Blower Isentropic Efficiency Explained

    Feb. 7, 2024
    Learn more about isentropic efficiency and specific performance as they relate to blowers.