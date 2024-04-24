Anue Water Technologies adds four new channel partners, now serves wastewater treatment customers in every U.S. state

Anue Water Technologies announced in a press release that they have added four new channel partners.

The partnerships are aimed at better serving municipal and industrial wastewater treatment customers in California, Nevada, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, Ontario and the Maritime Provinces of Canada.

The new channel partners are said to be well-established regional experts in municipal wastewater, odor, corrosion, and fats, oils and grease (FOG) control.

The four new partners and their respective areas are:

Rockwell Solutions for California and Nevada

Peterson & Matz for Illinois and Michigan

D.J. Gongol for Iowa and Nebraska

ENV Treatment Systems for Ontario and the Canadian Maritime Provinces

With the addition of the four partnerships, Anue now has companies representing their products in all 50 U.S. states and all the Canadian Provinces.

“We are proud to be working with these four excellent companies who are longtime experts in wastewater treatment and now represent Anue’s sustainable and onsite H2S odor, corrosion and FOG solutions, saving municipalities and industrial customers money and labor versus unreliable and costly chemical deliveries,” said Anue COO Greg Bock in the press release.

Anue Water Technologies manufactures oxygen and ozone infusion systems and other sustainable water treatment solutions for municipal and industrial odor and corrosion control throughout North America.