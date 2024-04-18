  • Subscribe
    1. Wastewater Treatment

    Hull, Massachusetts, receives $595,000 grant for sewer rehab

    April 18, 2024
    The funding will allow the Town of Hull to focus on the restoration of sewer outfall pipes and cleanup.
    Photo 209539453 © Jiawangkun | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_xxl_209539453

    The Town of Hull, Massachusetts, received an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) check for $595,000 on April 3, 2024. The funding is for the sewer department ocean outfall rehabilitation project that began in late 2023.

    The project involves extending diffusers above the ocean bottom and the removal of built up sand, gravel and sea growth from the outfall pipe. The main goal is to restore outlet capacity with a completion date set for spring 2024.

    The check was presented to the select board by Plymouth County Commissioners Jared Valanzola and Gregory Hanley. U.S. Representative Stephen Lynch was also present at the board meeting.

    Lynch stated in an article that the Town of Hull has been an overachiever at receiving grants, but said the process is complicated and that they need to meet Hull’s demands through pools of federal resources.

    Lynch attributed Hull’s success at securing grants to local Hull officials.

    This funding is on top of additional ARPA funding of $986,803 that was awarded to the Town of Hull in the fall of 2023.

    Hull also received funding through ARPA for the restoration of a pump house, with work expected to begin this summer, along with seawall restoration grants.

