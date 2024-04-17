Eaton optimizes filter cartridge portfolio

Eaton is better optimizing its filter cartridge portfolio to align with growing market demands. Eaton is also working on improving delivery times for ideal supply.

The newly expanded filter cartridge portfolio includes four cartridge types; meltblown depth filter cartridges, pleated filter cartridges, membrane filter cartridges, and metal filter cartridges.

Meltblown depth filter cartridges are used for a wide range of applications for the retention of contaminants across a broad spectrum of particle sizes.

Pleated filter cartridges have a large filter surface area and are suitable for retention with a uniform grain size distribution.

Membrane filter cartridges are used for filtration according to absolute retention rates.

Metal filter cartridges are suitable for applications with very high temperatures.

“The filter cartridge most suitable for an application depends heavily on the process media, the specific application conditions as well as the requests of the operator,” said Ulrich Latz, global industrial filtration product manager at Eaton, in a press release.

“For example, in the area of water, chemical, and paint and coatings filtration, meltblown depth filter cartridges made of polypropylene and polyamide serve as pre-filters to separate particles with different size distributions. However, for water and other applications where high flow rates are required, pleated high-flow filter cartridges with absolute retention efficiency are more suitable,” said Latz in the release.

Eaton also offers filter cartridge housings with ranging spaces dependent on the application. “Just like the filter cartridges, the cartridge housings must also fit the respective application. To achieve the optimal pairing, we support operators with industry know-how and local expert service,” said Latz in the release.

Eaton’s product range of stainless steel single- and multi-filter cartridge housings consist of the ECOCART series, which is aimed at the water treatment, part cleaning, paints and coatings, and the automotive industries.