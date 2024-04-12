NX Filtration founder awarded with 2024 AMTA Hall of Fame award

The Founder and Chief Technology Officer of NX Filtration, Erik Roesink, has received the 2024 American Membrane Technology Association’s (AMTA) Hall of Fame award.

Roesink has been in the membrane filtration industry for nearly 40 years, starting at X-flow, in the Netherlands, in 1985. One of his primary focal points throughout his career has been focusing on improving membrane filtration technology.

With a focus on hollow fiber PES membranes for microfiltration, ultrafiltration and nanofiltration applications, Roesink has pushed to move the industry forward.

Roesink’s vision was to introduce new membrane technology capable of tackling global water challenges, like micropollutants, with an effort to minimize energy and chemical demands. Roesink continued his work as a professor at the University of Enschede, in the Netherlands.

In 2016 NX Filtration was founded by Roesink where He now serves as chief technology officer. NX Filtration’s goal is to provide sustainable solutions for drinking water and wastewater reuse applications globally.

Roesink’s research has culminated in products such as NX Filtration’s HFNF membranes. These membranes are effective at removing micropollutants such as pesticides, hormones, PFAS, pharmaceuticals, color, and bacteria and viruses—all while reducing energy consumption and chemical dosing compared to traditional UF/RO membrane combinations.

This technology realizes one of Roesink’s visions of tackling water challenges with a reduced footprint.

