Cerafiltec expands with four new MBR projects

Cerafiltec secures four membrane bioreactor (MBR) projects with a combined capacity of 13.7 million liters per day (MLD) in February and March 2024.

The projects are located in Italy, Mexico, the UAE and Africa. The projects are said to range from 250 cubic meters per day (m3/d) to 10,000 m3/d and underscore the demand for membrane solutions across a variety of water and wastewater treatment applications.

The projects involve upgrading conventional systems with Cerafiltec ceramic flat membrane (CFM) technology. This is said to highlight a shift in the industry’s want for more robust and reliable water treatment technologies.

As technology advances, things seemingly get better. Ceramic membranes have an advantage over technology like polymeric membranes, in that they overcome fiber breakages and operational challenges. A more durable product leads to lower cost of ownership over time.