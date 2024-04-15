  • Subscribe
    1. Wastewater Treatment

    Cerafiltec expands with four new MBR projects

    April 15, 2024
    The projects, located in Italy, Mexico, the UAE and Africa, utilize updated technology.
    Photo 590537 © Sam Lee | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_xxl_590537

    Cerafiltec secures four membrane bioreactor (MBR) projects with a combined capacity of 13.7 million liters per day (MLD) in February and March 2024.

    The projects are located in Italy, Mexico, the UAE and Africa. The projects are said to range from 250 cubic meters per day (m3/d) to 10,000 m3/d and underscore the demand for membrane solutions across a variety of water and wastewater treatment applications.

    The projects involve upgrading conventional systems with Cerafiltec ceramic flat membrane (CFM) technology. This is said to highlight a shift in the industry’s want for more robust and reliable water treatment technologies.

    As technology advances, things seemingly get better. Ceramic membranes have an advantage over technology like polymeric membranes, in that they overcome fiber breakages and operational challenges. A more durable product leads to lower cost of ownership over time.

    Wastewater Treatment

    Membrane bioreactors are more cost effective than ever

    Bob Crossen
    Dec. 5, 2023
    GHD's Thor Young discusses the advancements in membrane bioreactor technology that has made them more efficient and effective.

    Ceramic membranes have the ability to be chemically cleaned without the limitations typically associated with polymeric membranes. More efficient maintenance processes and reliable operations positively impact operational costs.

    “The successful acquisition of these projects is a clear indicator of the global market's growing appreciation for the advantages of ceramic flat membranes,” said Kay Gunther Gabriel, chief technology officer, in a press release. “System integrators and end users are increasingly recognizing the value of solutions that offer extended lifetimes and reduced maintenance, leading to a superior total cost of ownership. As CERAFILTEC continues to pioneer advancements in water and wastewater treatment, these achievements underscore our commitment to driving progress and innovation toward ensuring clean water access for everyone.”

     

