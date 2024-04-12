Houston, Texas spills over 100,000 gallons of wastewater

Heavy rainfall on April 10, 2024, led to alleged equipment failure of a wastewater treatment plant in Houston, Texas.

The spill of more than 100,000 gallons of wastewater happened at the 69th Street Wastewater Treatment Plant along Buffalo Bayou, a local waterway that snakes its way through downtown Houston.

City officials said that people who use private wells, and are within a half-mile radius of the spill site, should boil their water. The city also urged people to use distilled water for drinking, cooking, bathing and brushing their teeth as a backup to boiling well water.

Before using their well water again without boiling, the city said to get the water tested to make sure it’s safe again.

The city also said that water supplied by Houston is safe and there’s no need for people who use it to boil water.

It is urged that if you buy water from a public water supplier you should contact the distributor to make sure the water is safe. It’s also suggested to avoid the soil and water in the affected area and avoid swimming there.

The city said that they’ve begun working on cleanup and disinfection of the area. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) and other local agencies are said to have been notified.