USDA announces $14.5 million for wastewater lagoon improvements in Michigan

U.S. Dept. of Agriculture Rural Development State Director for Michigan Brandon Fewins announced $16.9 million in loans and grants for two Thumb area communities in Michigan.

The funds are in addition to $2.5 million for water and sewer improvements in the Upper Peninsula announced last week.

The Village of Mayville, in Tuscola County, will use a $4.5 million loan and $9.99 million grant to complete phase two of an ongoing project to improve its aging and ineffective sewer and lagoon system. The lagoon cells are in poor condition and are currently leaking, causing an island to form. This project will correct all the issues with the sewer lagoons in order to provide a more efficient system for the village.

The Village of Lexington, in Sanilac County, will use a $2.4 million loan to make improvements to the water system. This project will double the existing capacity to better suit the village's needs. A ground storage tank will be added to improve water pressure and prevent contamination and backflow. Upgraded water meters will help reduce operating and maintenance costs. The project also adds a connection to a neighboring township to provide a backup source of water in case of extreme emergencies.

“It is great to see the Thumb getting long-term investments in essential infrastructure,” said Fewins. “These improvements exemplify USDA’s commitment to rural Michigan.”

USDA is financing these projects through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program to help state and local governments, private nonprofits and federally recognized Tribes build and improve rural wastewater systems. The funding enables rural communities to expand access to clean and reliable drinking water, sanitary waste disposal and stormwater drainage.

