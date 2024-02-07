Newterra acquires Aeromix’s aeration, mixing assets

Newterra Inc., a water and wastewater treatment systems company, announced that it has acquired the aeration and mixing assets from Aeromix Systems Inc., a division of Fluence Corporation.

Aeromix Systems Inc. is a Minneapolis area-based suppler, founded in 1987. It specializes in the treatment of organic wastewater for both the industrial and municipal wastewater markets.

The acquired portfolio includes brands such as Tornado, Hurricane, Twister, Typhoon, Monsoon, Zephyr, Breeze, and Riptide. Newterra says that this acquisition amplifies its commitment to innovation and strengthens its ability to serve customers in the wastewater treatment sector.

"We are excited to integrate these assets into our portfolio as we continue to advance our commitment to providing innovative solutions to our customers,” said Kevin Cassidy, Newterra’s CEO. “The Aeromix portfolio brings great customer relationships, intellectual property, talent, and technology that will enhance Newterra's capabilities and offerings."