Pennsylvania announces $92M for wastewater projects

Pennsylvania officials announced that the state is distributing $194.3 million for 28 drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and non-point source projects across the state. Of that funding, over $92 million will support 11 wastewater projects.

The funding for these projects comes from a combination of state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener funds, Marcellus Legacy funds, the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA) stimulus funds, the federal grant awards to PENNVEST from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under the Clean Water Act and the Safe Drinking Water Act Amendments, and the recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards.

The wastewater projects receiving funding are as follows: