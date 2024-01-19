Atlas-SSI acquires containment barrier company ABASCO

Atlas-SSI, a water screening solutions company, announced that it has acquired ABASCO, a Texas-based provider of containment barriers and services.

ABASCO’s solutions include wastewater baffles, turbidity curtains, skimmers and booms used in diverse environmental end-markets.

The acquisition extends Atlas-SSI’s screen offerings. It is the company’s third acquisition in the past 18 months.

The deal accelerates growth for Atlas-SSI and further strengthens its water screening solutions. The Atlas-SSI platform, a portfolio company of XPV Water Partners, offers a spectrum of American-made intake screens and wastewater headworks.

"ABASCO’s solutions help customers increase water treatment efficiency, protect water intakes and shorelines, and manage operational challenges related to climate change,” said Paul Lewis, CEO of Atlas-SSI. “Combined with Atlas-SSI’s water screening solutions, they will provide our customers with new and enhanced approaches to building infrastructure resilience”.

"ABASCO has a rich legacy of providing leading environmental application solutions and strong customer service," said Charlie Fahrmeier, President of ABASCO. "Through this partnership with Atlas-SSI, we harness the strength of an expansive sales and service network, as well as the company’s resources and expertise, to introduce even more products and services to our valued customers.”