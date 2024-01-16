Trojan Technologies to sell its Salsnes Filter business

Trojan Technologies announced that it plans to sell its Salsnes Filter business to current and former members of the Salsnes management team.

The transaction will make Salsnes Filter, a provider of solids separation filter technologies, a standalone organization, no longer an affiliate of Trojan Technologies. The transaction is expected to close in mid-January 2024.

The transaction will provide Salsnes-Filter with the opportunity to reinvest further in their solids separation filter technology to better serve the demands of the water treatment industry.

"With today's announcement, we believe Salsnes will be advantaged as a standalone company with greater opportunities to pursue their eco-efficient solids separation solutions," said Tom Siller, President of Trojan Technologies.

"After 11 years of working together, we've created customer partnerships that have helped solve the challenging problems that customers face in the water treatment industry," said Siller. "Under the leadership of Johan Sellaeg, the associates at Salsnes will be able to continue their impact on providing eco-efficient solutions across the globe".

Salsnes Filter will remain at its current production facility in Salsnes Norway.

"I am very excited to lead our dedicated group of professionals to chart our own destiny," affirmed Johan Sellaeg, who will be the Managing Director of Salsnes following the closing of the transaction. "With this team committed to growing our business and building deeper relationships with the customers who could benefit from our solids separation filter technology, we look forward to pursuing a successful future."