Ridgewood Infrastructure acquires Waste Resources Management

Ridgewood Infrastructure LLC announced that it is acquiring Waste Resources Management (WRM), a company that provides wastewater collection, treatment and disposal services.

“WRM is an industry leader, operating a strategically advantaged, vertically integrated network of wastewater treatment facilities and related specialized rolling stock across several high-growth states,” said Ryan Steward, partner at Ridgewood, in a press release. “We look forward to working with the WRM management team to scale the business and further enhance its service offerings.

Ridgewood Infrastructure is an infrastructure investor in the U.S. with a focus on the sectors of water, utilities, energy transition and transportation.

WRM controls numerous wastewater treatment facilities in the U.S. and operates across the municipal, commercial and industrial wastewater sectors. WRM is the parent company Southwaste Disposal LLC, Silver City Processing, and McDonald Farms Enterprises Inc.