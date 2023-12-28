Water Research Foundation funds 12 One Water projects

The Water Research Foundation (WRF) announced that it is funding 12 new projects through its Tailored Collaboration Program.

The projects will focus on various One Water research topics, including emerging contaminants, biosolids treatment, spectral imaging of algal blooms and more.

The Tailored Collaboration Program supports regional or utility-specific research concepts by providing up to $150,000 in matching funds to WRF subscribing utilities.

“The WRF match enables subscribers to accomplish more with their research while also benefiting from WRF’s project management and expert review processes,” said Kenan Ozekin, WRF research unit leader. “We’re also excited to welcome new volunteers to our project advisory committee (PAC) to help facilitate this program.”

The approved projects not only address the utilities’ specialized research needs but also have the potential for broader applicability across the water sector.

The selected projects are as follows:



