    1. Wastewater Treatment

    Water Research Foundation funds 12 One Water projects

    Dec. 28, 2023
    The Water Research Foundation is providing funding to 12 new research projects on biosolids management, emerging contaminants, spectral imaging of algal blooms and more.
    Photo 6828697 © Leigh Prather | Dreamstime.com
    dreamstime_xxl_6828697

    The Water Research Foundation (WRF) announced that it is funding 12 new projects through its Tailored Collaboration Program.

    The projects will focus on various One Water research topics, including emerging contaminants, biosolids treatment, spectral imaging of algal blooms and more.

    The Tailored Collaboration Program supports regional or utility-specific research concepts by providing up to $150,000 in matching funds to WRF subscribing utilities.

    “The WRF match enables subscribers to accomplish more with their research while also benefiting from WRF’s project management and expert review processes,” said Kenan Ozekin, WRF research unit leader. “We’re also excited to welcome new volunteers to our project advisory committee (PAC) to help facilitate this program.”

    The approved projects not only address the utilities’ specialized research needs but also have the potential for broader applicability across the water sector.

    The selected projects are as follows:

    Project Title

     

    Sponsoring Utility

     

    WRF Funds

     

    Total Budget

     

    Determining the Role of Spectral Imaging as an Early Warning System for Presence/significance of Algal Blooms

    American Water

     

    $150,000

     

    $569,500

     

    HTL Aqueous Stream Anaerobic Co-Digestion and Ammonia Recovery to Enhance the Technical and Economic Viability of HTL Technology for Biosolids Treatment

    Great Lakes Water Authority

     

    $150,000

     

    $364,000

     

    Lithium Treatment Strategies in Drinking Water

    Southern Nevada Water Authority

     

    $150,000

     

    $359,997

     

    Understanding the Factors Affecting PFAS Variability in the Potomac River Watershed

    Loudoun Water

     

    $150,000

     

    $426,500

     

    Pop-Up Hyporheic Zones (PUHZO): A Novel Modular Technology to Treat Phosphorus in Urban Drool and Dry-Weather Creeks

    Sonoma County Water Agency

     

    $45,000

     

    $110,240

     

    Balancing Carbon Management, Energy Production, Nutrient Removal and Densification

    Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago

     

    $150,000

     

    $572,136

     

    Evaluation of Adsorptive Medias for Optimizing Siloxane Removal from Biogas

    Pima County

     

    $66,000

     

    $171,800

     

    RT-ddPCR for EBPR Biomonitoring

    Clean Water Services

     

    $37,500

     

    $609,018

     

    Evaluating the Full-Scale Impacts of Densified Activated Sludge on Disinfection Efficacy; Connecting Water Quality and Disinfectant Dose-Response

    Metro Water Recovery

     

    $70,000

     

    $563,265

     

    Characterization and Pilot Testing of Microwave Reactivation for PFAS-laden Granular Activated Carbons

    Hampton Road Sanitation District

     

    $150,000

     

    $745,999

     

    PFAS Fingerprinting for Source Identification Using Machine Learning

    South Platte Renew

     

    $120,000

     

    $290,360

     

    Cal-Val Guide to Treatment Credits for Indirect Potable Reuse in California

    Los Angeles Department of Water and Power

     

    $150,000

     

    $300,000

     

    Photos 61945128 © Ilja MaÅ¡Ã­k and 23023639 © Sergey Novikov | Dreamstime.com
    Image courtesy ParkUSA.