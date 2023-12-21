ParkUSA launches new website

ParkUSA, a Northwest Pipe Company, announced that it has recently launched a redesign to its website.

The new website was completely redesigned for a fresh, user-friendly look. The site promotes product-based solutions and innovation for wastewater, stormwater quality, water distribution, precast utilities, and automatic controls.

The website was enhanced for easy navigation to help customers find products, resources, and support. Each dedicated product page includes informational text, detailed renders and descriptions of popular product models, and searchable resources to quickly locate and download specs, drawings, flyers, and municipal resources.

The site also includes new videos, photos, and product illustrations, or renderings. It illustrates functionality and benefits of many products with cut-away views and explainer videos. An interactive map on the 'Contact Us' page helps customers reach the sales managers for specific products in their region.

"We are pleased to launch this new site to better showcase our product innovation and capabilities," states Scott Montross, president and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company. "This project was a collaboration between our engineering and marketing teams to build a site that highlights our unique manufacturing capabilities, provides client resources, and matches our professional tone and brand values."