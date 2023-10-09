Aqua Membranes closes deal with Kurita America

With a commitment to environmental stewardship, Aqua Membranes has closed a new round of financing from Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Kurita), one of the world’s largest suppliers of water treatment equipment, and Clean Energy Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on early-stage climate tech innovations.

Together, these investments will help Aqua Membranes address diverse challenges faced by reverse osmosis (RO) membrane facilities across industrial sectors, accelerating the production of 3D Printed Spacer Technology to reduce carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions and maximize contributions to a more sustainable society.

“Kurita Group is very excited about the opportunity to further strengthen its collaboration with Aqua Membranes through this investment,” said Nobuyoshi Takiguchi, vice president of wtrategy and innovation for Kurita America Holdings Inc. “We have high expectations that their technology will bring about significant innovation in power reduction, which has been a bottleneck in RO treatment. The partnership between Kurita Group and Aqua Membranes lays a solid foundation for leading innovations in critical areas of water treatment.”

Clean Energy Ventures began investing in Aqua Membranes in 2020 and is continuing to support the growth of our innovation and team.

Ongoing research and development efforts have revealed a secondary benefit to systems using Printed Spacer Technology: a resistance to fouling. Less frequent membrane cleaning and replacement need to reduce capital and operating expenses with superior efficiency.

Kurita has been committed to delivering innovative solutions that create value for its customers since 1949. Kurita is working with Aqua Membranes to provide best-in-class solutions utilizing Aqua Membranes technology. Keep an eye out for more updates as time goes on.