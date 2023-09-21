Heartland Water Technology opens Heartland Technology Center

Heartland Water Technology Inc. announced that it has completed construction of its new 30,000 square foot Robert E. Cawthorn Technology Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The facility is named in honor of the Company's long-time investor and Board Chair.

The new Heartland Technology Center is being launched as part of the company's multi-million-dollar investment focused on developing and launching a holistic, distributed, climate-friendly solution for addressing its customers' waste treatment, conversion and destruction challenges. With the opening of the new facility Heartland now employs more than 20 engineers and professionals supporting the growing technology sector in Middle Tennessee.

Heartland expects that the Technology Center will provide the ideal environment for customers to see first-hand how the company's technologies perform on their waste streams.

"After working with wastewater, residuals, and gasification technologies for greater than 25 years, I'm excited about the opportunity our Technology Center will offer for our customers to observe how Heartland's technologies will address their waste disposal challenges while simultaneously solving related challenges such as destroying or separating out such contaminants as PFAS,” said Jeff Snyder, managing director of Heartland’s Waste Conversion division. “Heartland also sees the Technology Center as a tool to drive more collaboration with its customers with the goal of finding even more creative, practical, economic and sustainable solutions."