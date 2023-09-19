StreamGo partners with Buffalo Sewer Authority for PFAS destruction

StreamGo, a full-service water company that offers remediation solutions for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) announced its partnership with the Buffalo Sewer Authority in New York to remove PFAS from landfill leachate.

The partnership will help to remove PFAS from landfill leachate being received at the Buffalo Sewer Authority. The treatment will benefit the nearby metropolitan areas and millions of civilians that access water sources via water flow from the Niagara River — including Toronto, Canada.

In July, the U.S. Geological Survey released a study estimating that at least 45% of the nation’s tap water has one or more types of PFAS present. One of the four major sources of PFAS is landfill run-off, also known as leachate.

“In Buffalo, we take our impact on the environment seriously,” said Oluwole McFoy, General Manager of Buffalo Sewer Authority. “Through this partnership with StreamGo, we will be able to protect our community and preserve the health of our natural waterways.”

StreamGo's all-in-one PFAS system separates, concentrates, removes and destroys PFAS chemicals from the landfill leachate being received at the Buffalo Sewer Authority. Prior to treating the PFAS in the leachate, the PFAS levels stood at 30,000 parts per trillion. After installing StreamGo’s solution, regulated PFAS levels in the landfill leachate being received have been minimized to non-detect levels, allowing for safe discharge into the environment.

“At StreamGo, we are committed to ensuring the health and longevity of all citizens and ecosystems,” said Richard Nie, CEO and President of StreamGo. “I want to be clear, this is not a problem exclusive to Buffalo; we are at a crossroads with our water supply on a national and global scale. On a local level, we’re turning to energy-saving, cost-effective solutions and prioritizing them now for the sake of our future water supply.”