Michigan awards $81M for clean water, drinking water infrastructure

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) awarded $81.2 million in grants for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure.

The MI Clean Water Plan grants, through EGLE’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) and Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) aim to help communities upgrade aging infrastructure to ensure healthy drinking water and protect Michigan’s environment.

Overall, the announcement saw roughly $39.4 million in funding for drinking water infrastructure and $41.8 million for clean water infrastructure.

70% of Michiganders are served by more than 1,000 community wastewater systems and a similar percentage get drinking water from community water systems. Those systems often struggle to find resources to address legacy issues like aging drinking water and stormwater facilities and emerging challenges like compliance with new standards for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

The grant funding for clean water infrastructure, through the CWSRF, is as follows: