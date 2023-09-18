Michigan awards $81M for clean water, drinking water infrastructure

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) awarded $81.2 million in grants for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure.
The MI Clean Water Plan grants, through EGLE’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) and Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) aim to help communities upgrade aging infrastructure to ensure healthy drinking water and protect Michigan’s environment.
Overall, the announcement saw roughly $39.4 million in funding for drinking water infrastructure and $41.8 million for clean water infrastructure.
70% of Michiganders are served by more than 1,000 community wastewater systems and a similar percentage get drinking water from community water systems. Those systems often struggle to find resources to address legacy issues like aging drinking water and stormwater facilities and emerging challenges like compliance with new standards for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
The grant funding for clean water infrastructure, through the CWSRF, is as follows:
- City of Mason for $2,800,000. This funding will go toward wastewater treatment plant improvements.
- City of St. Joseph for $333,333. This funding provides for the Upton Drive reconstruction, sewer replacement and force main river crossing.
- Clark Township for $1,800,000. This project includes the replacement of 650 grinder pumps, 50 tank replacements, and 700 control replacements. Clark Township will also perform work to update its asset management plan.
- City of Hart for $4,005,000. This funding provides for improvements to the City of Hart BioPure Wastewater Treatment Facility.
- City of Hart for $1,432,500. This project includes replacement of approximately 3,199 linear feet of 8-inch diameter sanitary sewer pipe and 730 linear feet of 12-inch diameter sanitary sewer pipe. The city will also relocate approximately 377 linear feet of sanitary sewer pipe from an alley into the roadway.
- Delhi Charter Township for $382,000. This funding will provide for wastewater treatment plant improvements.
- City of Mackinac Island for $15,000,000. This funding provides for wastewater treatment plant improvements.
- Village of Quincy for $1,505,000. This project includes replacement of the existing Pleasant Street lift station along with adjacent utility maintenance holes and approximately 350 linear feet of sanitary sewer along Liberty Street. The existing screening equipment, aeration system, slide gates, and ferric chloride system at the wastewater treatment plant will be replaced. Riprap will be installed around the perimeter of Lagoon No. 1.
- South Haven Area Water Sewer Authority for $3,640,000. The project includes replacement of blowers and diffusers in the secondary treatment system. New ultraviolet disinfection will be installed to replace the existing chlorine disinfection system.
- City of Ishpeming for $8,025,000. This project consists of sanitary sewer main replacements and improvements including cured-in-place lining sewer reconstruction, lift station improvements, and a trenchless installation of a 30-inch diameter pipe at a river crossing.
- City of Eaton Rapids for $2,120,000. This funding provides for a lift station and wastewater treatment plant improvements.
- Ypsilanti Community Utilities Authority for $799,500. This project includes replacement of existing ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment. The existing odor control system will be replaced. Additionally, the wet well, scrubbers, fans, ductwork, tanks, and electrical gear within the headworks will be replaced.