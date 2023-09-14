WRF opens RFPs for $4.9M in water research projects

The Water Research Foundation (WRF) announced that it is now accepting proposals for 22 research projects totaling $4.9 million that will advance the science of water for communities around the world.

Requests for Proposals (RFPs) for these projects, along with information on how to apply for funding, can be found on WRF’s website.

WRF’s new research projects focus on efficient resource use and recovery, healthy communities and environment, resilient infrastructure, treatment optimization and intensification, utility operations and management, and more.

The 22 new research projects will address high-priority topics for the water sector and were selected for funding by WRF’s Research Advisory Council, which reviews stakeholder perspectives on challenges and opportunities facing the water sector and approves the annual research agenda.

Entities eligible to apply for funding include, but are not limited to, academic institutions, research organizations, utilities, government agencies, and consulting firms.

WRF noted that proposals must follow its Guidelines for Research Priority Program Proposals.