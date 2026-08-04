Iowa DNR investigates wastewater bypass in Keokuk

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a wastewater bypass in the City of Keokuk after a partially plugged sewer line and malfunctioning equipment caused untreated wastewater to be discharged into the Mississippi River.

According to the Iowa DNR, the city notified the agency on Aug. 3 of the ongoing bypass within its wastewater collection system. Although the bypass was initially reported last week, city officials said the extent of the issue was not understood until inspection equipment could evaluate the condition of the line.

The wastewater is being discharged through a combined sewer outfall located east of the city's wastewater treatment plant and upstream of the public boat ramp on Mississippi Drive. The volume of wastewater released has not yet been determined.

City crews are making repairs to the collection system, while the DNR continues to assess the incident. The agency has advised downstream recreational users to avoid the affected area until further notice.

The DNR reported no visible impacts to the Mississippi River, and no fish kills have been observed. Water samples have been collected for analysis as the investigation continues.