Flush Smart Month campaign highlights cost of improper flushing

The Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) is using July’s Flush Smart Month campaign to raise awareness about the impacts of flushing non-flushable items and the costs they create for wastewater systems. The campaign includes a “Bathroom Bootycamp” education initiative, an interactive quiz and a seven-day challenge designed to improve consumer flushing habits.

According to RFA, local public agencies across the United States spend more than $440 million annually repairing wastewater treatment equipment damaged by improperly flushed wipes. The organization also cited survey data showing that 50% of Americans continue to flush items that should not enter sewer systems, including paper towels, baby wipes, cleaning wipes and tampons.

Improper flushing can also create significant costs for homeowners. RFA estimates that clearing a clog caused by non-flushable materials can cost anywhere from roughly $300 to $15,000 or more.

The campaign builds on ongoing public education efforts aimed at reducing sewer blockages, equipment damage and maintenance costs. RFA encourages consumers to follow the “three Ps” of flushing: only flush pee, poop and toilet paper. The organization’s 2026 survey of 1,344 U.S. adults found that confusion remains widespread about what products are safe to flush, despite improvements in public awareness over the past five years.