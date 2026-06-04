NASA advances wastewater recycling technology for future Moon and Mars missions

A mobile wastewater treatment system developed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center has arrived at University of North Dakota, where researchers and graduate students will test the technology under simulated lunar and Martian habitat conditions.
The Divergent Deployable Wastewater Treatment Facility is designed to support long-duration space missions by converting crew wastewater into reusable water and nutrient-rich resources for food production and other applications. NASA officials said the project is part of the agency’s broader effort to develop closed-loop life support systems that reduce dependence on Earth-based resupply missions.
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