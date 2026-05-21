Burley wastewater plant upgrades secure federal support

The City of Burley, Idaho, is set to receive new federal support for upgrades to its industrial wastewater treatment plant after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers included funding for the project in its Fiscal Year 2026 Work Plan.

According to Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson, the funding will support design and construction work for Phase 1A improvements at the facility, with a focus on increasing redundancy and reliability at the plant. The project was authorized through the Water Resources Development Act of 2024.

“I am pleased to see the Army Corps of Engineers include critical funding to upgrade Burley’s industrial wastewater treatment plan, authorized in the Water Resources Development Act of 2024 at my request,” Simpson said in a press release. “This funding will improve water quality in the Magic Valley and support Burley’s economic growth.”

Burley City Administrator Brett Boyer said the project is critical for the region’s agricultural and manufacturing sectors.

“We sincerely appreciate Congressman Simpson’s pivotal role in securing federal support for Burley’s Industrial Wastewater Treatment Project, including his leadership in including a $20 million authorization for the project in WRDA 2024,” Boyer said in a press release. “These efforts to improve Burley’s wastewater treatment capacity are essential for the health and development of our local agricultural community and small businesses.”

Additional support materials tied to the project noted that Burley’s industrial wastewater treatment plant supports approximately $54.43 million in annual local economic activity and more than 550 full-time jobs tied to agriculture and manufacturing operations in the region.

Project advocates also warned that aging infrastructure and capacity limitations at the facility have already contributed to an estimated $1 billion in unrealized business investment opportunities in the surrounding area.

The FY2026 funding is expected to advance feasibility studies and implementation activities authorized under the WRDA legislation, which included up to $20 million for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements in Burley.