Speedway disputes reporting on Indianapolis 500 wastewater impacts

Officials in the Town of Speedway are disputing recent media reports that linked Indianapolis 500 race-day crowds to wastewater treatment permit exceedances and sewer system strain, pushing back on claims published by local outlets ahead of this year’s race weekend.
A recent article from WISH-TV and Mirror Indy examined how the annual influx of more than 350,000 visitors during the Indianapolis 500 affects operations at the town’s wastewater treatment plant. The reports stated that elevated ammonia concentrations and other pollutant exceedances tied to race-related wastewater flows contributed to violations cited by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), prompting a planned $14 million treatment plant modernization project.
According to the articles, the Speedway Wastewater Treatment Plant is designed to treat an average daily flow of 7.5 million gallons, with the ability to manage peak wet-weather flows of up to 8.9 MGD. Town officials acknowledged that the facility has recorded periodic permit exceedances during Indianapolis 500 festivities in recent years, particularly for ammonia levels. Officials attributed those spikes to the temporary surge in wastewater strength and volume generated by hundreds of thousands of race attendees using restrooms and temporary sanitation facilities over race weekend.
In response, the Town of Speedway issued a formal statement requesting corrections from WISH-TV and Mirror Indy, arguing the reports inaccurately characterized the town’s wastewater infrastructure and regulatory standing.
The town stated that race-day wastewater flows do not overwhelm the treatment plant’s hydraulic capacity and said the facility remains compliant with all federal and state requirements for flow management. Officials also disputed suggestions that untreated sewage was being discharged because of Indianapolis 500 crowds, emphasizing that planned upgrades are part of ongoing infrastructure modernization and wet-weather management efforts.
The dispute comes as Speedway moves forward with treatment plant improvements tied to an agreed order with IDEM, including expanded wet-weather storage and upgrades to disinfection systems intended to improve long-term permit compliance.