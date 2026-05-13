USIBWC highlights wastewater and border infrastructure progress under Commissioner McIntosh

The U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission marked one year under Commissioner Chad McIntosh, P.E., highlighting progress on wastewater treatment expansion, cross-border sewage mitigation and water infrastructure projects along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Among the agency’s major milestones was a rapid expansion of the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant, where crews added 10 million gallons per day of treatment capacity in 100 days — a 40% increase intended to reduce untreated sewage flows impacting the Tijuana River Valley and nearby coastal communities.

“USIBWC exists to protect people, property, and water resources along the U.S.-Mexico border,” said Chad McIntosh, commissioner of the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission, in a press release. “Over the past year, our staff have moved quickly to strengthen wastewater treatment, secure fair water deliveries for U.S. farmers and communities, and reduce flood risks in both countries.”

The agency also reported progress on design work to further expand the plant to 50 mgd, with design completion expected later this year. In addition, the commission signed Minute 333, a binational agreement requiring Mexico to build and maintain new sanitation infrastructure in Tijuana while adopting wastewater and stormwater management practices aligned with U.S. standards.

Other initiatives highlighted by USIBWC included a pilot project using ozone nanobubble technology to reduce bacteria and odors in portions of the Tijuana River and coordination with federal agencies on border water and flood control projects.

“None of this work happens without the dedication of USIBWC engineers, operators, scientists, and field staff,” McIntosh said in a press release. “Over the next year, we will keep pressing forward on the Tijuana River sewage crisis, modernizing our aging infrastructure, and making sure the treaties we administer continue to protect public health and environmental quality for future generations.”