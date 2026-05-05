Proposed federal strategy includes nationwide wastewater drug monitoring

A draft national drug control strategy from the Trump administration proposes expanding wastewater surveillance to track illegal drug use trends in near real time, according to reporting by CBS News.

The plan calls for establishing a nationwide wastewater-based monitoring system to provide localized data on drug consumption and trafficking patterns. The approach would complement other proposed tools, including artificial intelligence to screen cargo at ports of entry and data analysis of electronic health records to identify individuals at higher risk of overdose.

The strategy comes as overdose deaths in the U.S. have declined from their peak in 2023 but remain elevated, with more than 68,000 deaths reported in a recent 12-month period. Federal officials are seeking improved, real-time data to better respond to evolving threats such as fentanyl-laced substances and emerging synthetic drugs.

Wastewater-based epidemiology has been used by utilities and public health agencies in recent years to monitor community health indicators, including COVID-19 and substance use trends. The proposed expansion signals a broader federal push to formalize and scale these efforts nationwide as part of a wider strategy that also emphasizes treatment access, prevention and enforcement.