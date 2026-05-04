Veolia launches filtration and ozone technologies at IFAT

Veolia has introduced two new water treatment technologies aimed at improving water quality and operational efficiency for utilities and industrial users.

Unveiled at the IFAT trade fair in Munich, the Hydrotech cloth filter Confidence series and Ozonia S ozone generator are designed to address growing challenges tied to water scarcity, tightening regulations and aging infrastructure.

The Ozonia S ozone generator features a modular design with built-in redundancy and is designed to support applications including disinfection, micropollutant removal and water reuse. The system can reduce energy consumption by up to 25% and offers flexible operation to meet varying treatment demands.

The Hydrotech cloth filter Confidence series uses pile cloth media filtration to achieve total suspended solids levels below 5 mg/L and phosphorus reduction down to 0.1 mg/L. The system also includes design features intended to simplify maintenance and reduce downtime, including faster panel cleaning and externally mounted components.

According to Veolia, the technologies are intended to help utilities improve reliability, reduce operating costs and meet increasingly stringent discharge requirements.