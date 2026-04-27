Garney breaks ground on Hillsborough County’s largest wastewater project

Garney has broken ground on the One Water – South Wastewater Conveyance and Treatment Project in Tampa, marking the largest capital improvement project in Hillsborough County’s history and a major step toward expanding water reuse and supporting population growth.

Delivered through a progressive design-build approach with Hazen & Sawyer and subconsultants Ardurra, Stantec and Wade Trim, the project includes three primary components: a new One Water Campus Advanced Wastewater Treatment Facility, the Balm Road Super Lift Station and more than 20 miles of wastewater and reclaimed water pipelines. The treatment facility will have an initial capacity of 24 million gallons per day (MGD), with the ability to expand to 30 MGD.

“What makes this project stand out is that it goes beyond simply adding treatment capacity,” said Eric Wagner, director of southeast plant operations at Garney, in a press release. “At a time when growing communities are looking for more sustainable ways to plan ahead, Hillsborough County is setting a strong example through its long-term investment in infrastructure.”

The Balm Road Super Lift Station will be designed for 54 MGD and include a 5-million-gallon emergency storage tank. The pipeline network—consisting of approximately 10 miles of wastewater and 13 miles of reclaimed water lines—will convey flows to the new facility and return reclaimed water to the county’s reuse system.

“This project shows what is possible when an owner and delivery partners align early around long-term goals,” Wagner said in a press release. “Through progressive design-build, we have been able to work closely with Hillsborough County and the Hazen & Sawyer engineering team to plan a complex project in a way that improves coordination, supports smart decision-making, and keeps the focus on long-term value for the community."

Pipeline construction began in fall 2025, with the treatment plant and lift station now entering the next phase of development. Initial flows are expected by September 2028, with full project completion anticipated in 2030.