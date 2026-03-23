Bipartisan bill targets funding for advanced wastewater treatment and PFAS removal

U.S. Reps. Haley Stevens and Brian Fitzpatrick have introduced the bipartisan Advanced Wastewater Treatment Assistance Act, aimed at helping utilities upgrade infrastructure, address emerging contaminants such as PFAS and maintain affordability for ratepayers.

The legislation would establish a five-year, $1 billion federal grant program to support advanced wastewater treatment projects, covering up to 50% of project costs. At least 49% of funding would be directed to financially disadvantaged communities, with cost-share requirements waived for those recipients.

“Clean water is essential for our health, our economy, and the future of the Great Lakes,” said Rep. Stevens in a press release. “Michigan knows all too well the impact of contaminants like PFAS on our communities. This legislation will help utilities deploy next-generation wastewater treatment technologies, modernize infrastructure, and keep water safe and affordable.”