Wastewater pioneer James Barnard dies at 90

Over a career spanning decades, Barnard developed and refined several foundational nutrient removal processes, including the Bardenpho system, which enabled more effective control of eutrophication and algal blooms. His work played a critical role in shifting the industry toward more sustainable, biologically driven treatment approaches.

Barnard was also a longtime industry leader and mentor, contributing to the design and implementation of nutrient removal systems across the globe and authoring dozens of technical publications. He was elected to the National Academy of Engineering in 2021 in recognition of his contributions to water treatment innovation.

Barnard joined engineering firm Black & Veatch in 1998 where he was Global Practice and Technology Leader.

“At Black & Veatch, we mourn the loss not only of an incredible scholar and industry expert but also the loss of a friend,” said Donnie Ginn, executive vice president and water solutions portfolio leader for Black & Veatch, in a news release. “His ability to devote care and attention to those around him has never gone unnoticed, and we as a company are grateful to have worked with him in the last 27 years of his notable career.”

His legacy continues to shape modern wastewater treatment as utilities face increasing pressure to meet stricter nutrient limits and protect water quality.