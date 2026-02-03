FEMA awards $4.2M to repair Wytheville wastewater treatment plant after Hurricane Helene

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded more than $4.2 million to the Commonwealth of Virginia to support repairs at the Town of Wytheville’s wastewater treatment system following damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

The $4,203,067.50 grant will fund permanent repairs at the Wytheville Sewage Treatment Plant, which sustained damage to critical components including concrete clarifiers, pumps, electrical relays and motor starters. The funding is intended to fully restore plant operations and strengthen system reliability after the storm.

“Hurricane Helene severely impacted Southwest Virginia infrastructure, including the Wytheville Sewage Treatment Plant. Facility repairs are needed after damage to the facility’s concrete clarifiers, pumps, electrical relays and motor starters,” said U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith in a press release.

“This grant for more than $4.2 million helps the Town of Wytheville make permanent plant repairs and fully restore the operations of the Wytheville Sewage Treatment Plant,” Griffith added.

The investment is part of broader recovery efforts in Southwest Virginia as communities work to repair and rebuild wastewater infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Helene.