Landia marks milestone with 100,000th pump and mixer sold

Pump and mixer manufacturer Landia has completed the sale of its 100,000th unit, marking a milestone for the Denmark-based company, which supplies equipment to municipal wastewater treatment facilities worldwide.

Founded in 1933, Landia began by manufacturing slurry pumps for agriculture and later expanded into municipal wastewater, biogas and food processing applications. The company is best known in the wastewater sector for inventing the original chopper pump in 1950, a design still used to handle rags, solids and difficult slurries in collection and treatment systems.

“We don’t sell off-the-shelf. We build to order. Every pump and mixer matters, and is traceable back to the individual skilled craftsman who built it,” said Liz Robinson, Landia UK’s operations executive, in a press release. “Landia engineers take huge pride in building truly reliable products of top quality.”

The 100,000th unit—a submersible DG-I 80 chopper pump—has been delivered to a UK-based fluid handling provider that supplies and maintains pumping systems across the country. Landia operates globally, with facilities in Europe, North America and Asia, and continues to supply customized pumping and mixing solutions for wastewater treatment and resource recovery applications.