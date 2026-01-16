Philadelphia selects STV to rehabilitate Southwest Water Pollution Control Plant

The Philadelphia Water Department (PWD) has selected STV to lead a major rehabilitation project at the Southwest Water Pollution Control Plant (SW-WPCP), the city’s second-largest wastewater treatment facility. The plant treats an average of 150 million gallons per day, with wet weather flows exceeding 500 MGD, and serves more than 2 million residents in Philadelphia and surrounding communities.

STV will provide engineering services to replace the facility’s aging effluent service water system, a critical component supporting dewatering equipment, tank cleanings, and other operations and maintenance activities across the 90-acre site. The scope of work includes hydraulic analysis, planning and design for new underground piping, installation of service water pumps with variable frequency drives, upgraded SCADA controls, and a condition assessment of the plant’s elevated steel storage tank. The upgrades are intended to improve operational reliability, energy efficiency, and long-term sustainability at the wastewater facility.