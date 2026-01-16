Philadelphia selects STV to rehabilitate Southwest Water Pollution Control Plant

STV has been contracted by the Philadelphia Water Department to upgrade the Southwest Water Pollution Control Plant, focusing on replacing aging infrastructure to improve efficiency and reliability for serving over 2 million residents.
The Philadelphia Water Department (PWD) has selected STV to lead a major rehabilitation project at the Southwest Water Pollution Control Plant (SW-WPCP), the city’s second-largest wastewater treatment facility. The plant treats an average of 150 million gallons per day, with wet weather flows exceeding 500 MGD, and serves more than 2 million residents in Philadelphia and surrounding communities.

STV will provide engineering services to replace the facility’s aging effluent service water system, a critical component supporting dewatering equipment, tank cleanings, and other operations and maintenance activities across the 90-acre site. The scope of work includes hydraulic analysis, planning and design for new underground piping, installation of service water pumps with variable frequency drives, upgraded SCADA controls, and a condition assessment of the plant’s elevated steel storage tank. The upgrades are intended to improve operational reliability, energy efficiency, and long-term sustainability at the wastewater facility.

