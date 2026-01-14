Probe Industries launches odor control and enhancement technology for wastewater facilities

Probe Industries has introduced AiroVive, a new odor control solution designed for industrial environments, including wastewater and water treatment facilities. The system builds on the company’s existing AiroPure odor neutralization technology and is intended to help operators meet regulatory requirements related to air quality and odor management while improving onsite working conditions.

According to Probe Industries, the underlying AiroPure technology targets odorous compounds at a molecular level. Independent testing cited by the company showed significant reductions in common wastewater-related gases, including hydrogen sulfide, ammonia, and amines. AiroVive combines this odor neutralization approach with the addition of fragrance, which can be deployed through existing misting, spray, or liquid injection systems commonly used at wastewater treatment plants and other waste-related facilities.

“Industrial odours affect local air quality as well as workplace performance and productivity,” said Victoria Taylor, CEO at Probe Industries, in a press release. “We have worked with world-renowned fragrance experts to design a diverse range of scents inspired by the restorative powers of nature and tailored to accompany our proven underlying odour control technology.”

The company said the product is biodegradable, non-toxic, and compatible with ISO 14001 environmental management standards, positioning it for use at wastewater treatment plants facing increasing regulatory and community pressure to address odor impacts.