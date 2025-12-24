Port of Long Beach awards $63.4M contract for LA-04 pump station relocation

Stacy Witbeck, in joint venture with Innovative Construction Solutions (ICS), has been awarded a $63.4 million contract to relocate and construct the LA-04 pump station supporting the Port of Long Beach’s Pier B On-Dock Rail Support Facility. The project is a key component of the first phase of the Pier B initiative, which is designed to expand rail capacity while modernizing flood control and stormwater infrastructure at the port.

The new pump station will include ground improvements, large-diameter watertight microtunneling, and construction of a facility equipped with four 250-horsepower vertical turbine pumps, along with flow controls and a SCADA system. The relocation supports expansion of the Pier B rail yard from 82 to 171 acres and aligns with the Port’s FY 2026 Capital Program, which prioritizes renewal and repair of aging water, stormwater, and utility systems to improve reliability and mitigate flood risks. Construction is expected to take approximately 27 months.

“Stacy Witbeck is proud to continue supporting the POLB through projects that strengthen infrastructure, protect the environment, and enhance the performance and sustainability of one of the nation’s most critical trade gateways,” said Matt Kuzmick, vice president and water market lead at Stacy Witbeck, in a press release.