Tampa completes $17M upgrade of Bayshore wastewater pumping station

The City of Tampa has completed major upgrades to the Bayshore Wastewater Pumping Station, one of its oldest and most critical wastewater assets. Originally placed into service in 1955, the station underwent a $17 million modernization to improve reliability, redundancy and resilience to extreme weather.

The project was funded through Tampa’s $2.9 billion Progressive Infrastructure Planning to Ensure Sustainability (PIPES) Program, approved in 2019 to address aging water and wastewater infrastructure citywide. Upgrades at the Bayshore station included conversion to a modern submersible pumping station, installation of additional pumps for redundancy, and construction of a flood-proof electrical building elevated nine feet above ground.

“This project is a shining example of how we’re building a stronger, more resilient Tampa,” said Mayor Jane Castor in a press release. “By investing in our infrastructure today, we’re protecting our neighborhoods and environment for generations to come.”

Additional improvements included reconfiguring infrastructure to enhance safety and visibility near Bayshore Boulevard and Mason/Stovall streets, improving resilience to extreme weather events, and adding standby power generators to maintain wastewater service during emergencies.