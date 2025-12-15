Claros completes large-scale PFAS destruction test at Daikin facility

Claros Technologies has completed a large-scale commercial optimization run of its UV-photochemical PFAS destruction system at Daikin America’s manufacturing facility in Decatur, Alabama, marking a step toward full commercial deployment of the technology for industrial wastewater treatment.

According to the companies, the system treated more than 170,000 gallons of PFAS-containing industrial process water during the run, achieving greater than 99.99% destruction of targeted PFAS compounds, including long-, short- and ultra-short-chain species, at high flow rates. The test followed an earlier pilot and was designed to validate performance under commercial operating conditions.

“Over the past year, we’ve proven that complete PFAS destruction at industrial scale is not theoretical—it’s happening now,” said David Hendrixson, executive vice president of Daikin America Inc., in a press release.

Claros reported that, across multiple projects with industrial partners, its system has now processed more than 500,000 gallons of PFAS-impacted wastewater with consistent destruction performance. The companies said they are moving forward with engineering and system specifications for a first full-scale commercial PFAS destruction installation at an industrial site.